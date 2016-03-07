Boy Butter jingle uses first "suggestive" hand gesture on a TV ad

(03-07-16) -- In a nod to the 1950's style radio and TV jingles, Boy Butter Personal Lubricants has just released their newest "retro" TV commercial starring Mister Chase, as a one man barber shop quartet singing and motioning on the virtues of the product. This innocent yet subversive ad, approved by Time Warner, Charter and OutTV legal departments, is set to make television history as the first commercial to employ the use of a "suggestive" hand gesture to get it’s subtle yet classy point across. The ad begins to air on Monday nights at 9 pm throughout Season 8 of Rupaul's Drag Race starting March 7th, 2016 on LOGO & OutTV in the USA and Canada.

"When Boy Butter first approached me to create the spot, I was immediately inspired by the vintage look and feel the products already have." says singer/actor Mister Chase. "I knew a 1950s style jingle would be a great fit for the product and researching vintage TV jingles inspired us to create the perfect melody and lyrics that gave an authentic, corny yet ultimately catchy feel. As far as the 'hand gesture' is concerned, I hadn’t thought much of it because it was totally unplanned and just seemed... natural. I was shocked upon learning that the legal departments approved the ad to run on TV and we were very pleased with the end result."

"There is nothing more fun than creating a nostalgic black and white TV commercial with a naughty element to it." says Boy Butter creator Eyal Feldman. "The innocent appearance of the ad allowed us to slide in some sexy subversion, which makes it many times more effective and more fun of a commercial for today’s sophisticated audiences."

Link to youtube commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IF8baNMwO1s

For more product info please visit www.boybutter.com

facebook.com/boybutterlubes

twitter: @boybutter

