Two New eBooks: Out Open -- a Self-Help Guide for Open Relationships, and ImmiGAYtion -- An Undocumented Immigrant's 23 Year Migration to Marriage Equality

[Los Angeles, CA, March 9, 2016] If you’re looking for some compelling reads this spring, consider two new books, Out Open and ImmiGAYtion, by outspoken Author, Jay Jackson Feldman.

A new book about open relationships promises some interesting reading for anyone considering taking the plunge. Out Open: Open Relationships and Monogamy in the Gay Community offers personal anecdotes and a pragmatic one-on-one approach that the author hopes will put readers at ease while informing their decision to be open or monogamous.

Author, Feldman, explains, "I remember when I first came out, someone gave me a couple underground books that were considered mandatory reading for anyone fresh out of the closet. I want Out Open to be that kind of seminal coming out book; something that can stand the test of time and facilitate conversation between couples considering an open relationship."

Written with a casual and direct style, Out Open is a witty and entertaining read with some poignant analogies and ideas. Unapologetically frank and timely, the author pulls no punches in his depiction of the risks and rewards that being open can bring. Some of the topics explored in this book include: Monogamy in Nature, Emotional Monogamy vs. Physical Monogamy, Commitment Issues, Emotional Cheating vs. Physical Cheating, Approaching Your Partner About Being Open, Setting Ground Rules and Leaving a Relationship, just to name a few.



"The idea behind Out Open isn’t to promote open relationships, nor pass judgement on them." The Author states. "I like to think of it as a roadmap to a destination of your own making."

Out Open: Open Relationships and Monogamy in the Gay Community will be released on April 5, 2016 and is available for pre-order on Amazon and iBooks.

Out Open on iTunes

The author’s second new release, ImmiGAYtion: An Undocumented Immigrant and His Husband's 23 Year Migration to Marriage Equality, is the first installment in this autobiographical series.

"For a long time, I struggled with making this intensely personal story public," states, Feldman, "But my husband convinced me to just release the first installment and see how it’s received."

ImmiGAYtion spans from 1990, through the Supreme Court decision on gay marriage in 2013, and details heart wrenching ordeals faced while living undocumented, just so the Author and his husband could remain together. Registered as domestic partners when they first became legal in 1999, and legally married in 2008, the couple remained virtual strangers in the eyes of federal law.

Feldman explains, "This is a highly personal story, and I have not read it in years. It’s as if it was written by another person; the undocumented self I used to be, and doesn’t necessarily reflect who I am now. In many ways, I don’t consider my life to have started until the day I became a lawful permanent resident of this great country, and my new persona was born."

Portions of the book have recently been interpreted into a high drama screenplay that’s being circulated for possible production. When asked if he will release future installments of the book, the Author responds, “It depends. Part of me would like to bury this story forever, but another part of me wonders if it needs to be found by others, and perhaps help illuminate the struggles so many binational couples have faced."

ImmiGAYtion: An Undocumented Immigrant and His Husband's 23 Year Migration to Marriage Equality – Book 1: Longitude Usurps Latitude, will be released on April 19, 2016, exclusively for Amazon KindleUnlimited,

Available April 19 on Amazon.

iTunes Availablity on August 2, 2016.

Contact: Jay Jackson Feldman

Phone: 424-603-9902

Email: kfp999@gmail.com

Website: www.JayJacksonFeldman.com

####

www.gaydata.com Copyright © 2016 by GLINN Media Corporation, a division of Blue Planet Offices, Inc. Key West, FL 33040-4077