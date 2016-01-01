REIGEN RELEASES ELECTRONIC COVER OF FOREIGNER’S “I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IS”

REIGEN is a Brooklyn based singer-songwriter and producer who creates hook-laden, heart driven synth pop.

He recently announced his debut EP, 5 Nights in America. Exuberant and emotional, the mini-album is about the passion of being young and in love in America. The album will be released in individual tracks and videos in the first months of 2016. The EP consists of 5 songs set across the country from LA to Vegas to Brooklyn, sharing love stories from the first kiss to the last goodbye.

5 Nights in America features cinematic lyrics, eclectic electronic beats and REIGEN’s smooth, bright vocals. Intense, beautiful moments come to life: emotions flow from thrilling excitement to deep nostalgia as the music morphs from hard dance to pulsing synth ballads.

Come Back to Me, the only track released so far from the mini-album, has been called a ‘heavenly’ ‘jewel’ with ‘distinctive rich vocals’. Rad Circle praised the accompanying video, directed by REIGEN, for its ‘ beautiful silhouettes and psychedelic editing ’ that make you ‘ feel like you’re a part of the story ’.

“I want to take you to far off places, touch your heart and make you dance for your life” - REIGEN

Over the past two years, REIGEN has released five singles -- from smooth electronica track ‘Another Dimension’ to the summer anthem ‘Good Love’.

He has been featured on dozens of local and international music blogs, including A Music Blog, Yea?, Skope Mag, Son of Marketing and Sodwee. REIGEN’s blend of influences -- most clearly new wave, disco, R&B and modern pop -- has been compared to Mika, Sam Smith and Zak Waters. His music has been called ‘infectiously catchy’ and ‘magnetically inviting.’

For album previews and press inquiries, please contact Ieva Urbaite: ieva@greyepk.com

